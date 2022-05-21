Bhopal: CM Chouhan to push handcart in city on May 24

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It’s on May 24 when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will push a handcart in the city urging people to donate toys for Anganwadi children.

The CM announced his plan on Friday during a review of the performance of a district but he did not announce the date. The date came to be known on Saturday through officials.

Chouhan’s initiative is to create awareness among people to donate not only toys but also food grain and other items for children in a bid to eradicate malnutrition in the state.

The Chief Minister said on Friday, "Soon, I would be moving around with a ‘thela’ (handcart) in Bhopal to collect toys for the children of Anganwadi kendra. The move would be a campaign to invite people under Janbhagidari. This mission is to unite people. I will fix a date for it soon.”

The CM said getting children out of malnutrition was not the responsibility of Anganwadi workers only.

"We all have to find out the causes of malnutrition among them. There should be awareness in society regarding it," he added.

Citing an example of this initiative in his hometown Sehore, Chouhan said he had requested the farmers of his village to donate food grains to Aaganwadi centres given good yield this time and a lot of people came forward and donated.

"The government's steps for making children recover from malnutrition and providing them paushtik aahar (nutrition) is different from the segment. We have to create awareness among people regarding the root cause of malnutrition," he added.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:34 PM IST