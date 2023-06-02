Bhopal: CM Chouhan orders probe into ‘Hijab’ case

Photo Credit: AFP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered an inquiry into the Damoh school Hijab case, here on Thursday. On May 31, posters of toppers from a private school began to circulate online. The surprising aspect of the posters was that all of the female students shown were wearing hijabs. Some of those were Hindus and Jains, which aroused outrage.

The CM told media persons here on Thursday that a probe has been ordered into the matter, ‘The matter came to my notice. No school can force a girl to wear something opposed to their culture. I have ordered a probe. Action will be taken after the probe on the basis of evidence found’.

Priyank Kanoongo, head of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), took cognisance of the situation and issued a notice to the District Magistrate (DM) on May 31 seeking an action taken report within a week. He has also asked the SP to take action against the school authorities for violating rules into the case.

Earlier, education minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the uniform of the school was subject to public scrutiny and that the private schools have a right to decide on the uniform.

‘As per rules of the School Education Department, private schools have the right to decide on the uniform,’ he said. Parmar further added that action would be taken on the Damoh ‘hijab’ case if parents of the children studying in the local school would raise an objection on the issue.