Bhopal: Congress plans to strike a bargain with JAYS in ensuing election, too

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Congress has again begun to woo the Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti Sangathan (JAYS) which played an important role in the Congress’s victory in tribal areas in the 2018 assembly election.

Since there is factionalism in the JAYS this time a major chunk of the outfit is not ready to support the Congress.

Although both the factions in the organization have come together, they have yet to take a decision on how they will contest the election.

The Congress wants the support of the JAYS. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh recently discussed the party’s poll strategy in tribal areas with state in-charge JP Agarwal and former MPCC president Kantilal Bhuria.

During his recent trip to tribal areas, Singh held discussion with the leaders of the JAYS. In the last election, the Congress got the support of the JAYS by giving ticket only to Heeralal Alwa, but this time, the organisation longs for more tickets.

The Congress may tie up with the tribal youth outfit by giving them more tickets.

In Malwa and Nimar tribal areas, the outfit has more influence than the Congress and the BJP.

The BJP and the Congress have failed to weaken the organisation. So, both the parties cannot get tribal votes without the help of the JAYS. Since the JAYS is opposed to the BJP’s ideology most of its leaders are not ready to support the ruling party.

According to sources, Singh and former chief minister Kamal Nath may soon hold a meeting with the JAYS leaders and persuade them to support the Congress.