Bhopal: Lokayukta orders probe into falling down of idols in Mahakal Lok

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta has ordered an inquiry into the falling down of six of the seven idols of “Saptarishis” in Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain because of a storm.

Lokayukta NK Gupta said on Thursday that a technical team would reach Mahakal Lok corridor on Saturday to inquire the case.

Lokayukta sought a reply on five points: Whether money was saved for installing stone statues at the corridor and who decided to install the idols made of fibre reinforced polymers (FRP).

Besides, the team will see whether the supplier maintained the quality of the idols and that of the bases on which the statues were installed. The Lokayukta team will also inquire whether any public servant was involved in corruption. The Lokayukta ordered a probe on the grounds of media reports.

The Lokayukta office has been inquiring into the two other cases related to the corridor. So, investigation into the falling down of the idols will be the third one.

One of the cases is related to a parking shed which has been made of poly carbonate sheets instead of iron GI sheets, and it was done to benefit the contractor.

In the second case, the contractor was given benefits by asking him to put thick layer of cement concrete.

Urban Development Department to probe each idol

Amidst the allegations about corruption in Mahakal Lok corridor, Urban Development Department has decided to examine each idol.

According to sources in the department, the quality of all the idols installed in the corridor will be checked.

It will also be checked whether there was any technical problem in fitting the idols to bases.