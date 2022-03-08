Bhopal: CM Chouhan flags off 100 scooters for Urja Desk of MP Police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh on Tuesday flagged off 100 scooters for the Urja Desk of MP Police on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The urja desk has been formed at police stations to deal with crimes against women.

Director General of Police, Sudhir Saxena, ADG Pragya Richa Shrivastava and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

Before flagging off the scooters, CM released three short movies ‘Asli Hero’. These movies are based on stories in which the common men came forward to save women.

Addressing the programme held at Smart Park here in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that it was important to take an immediate step to protect the women.

“These scooters will help out women police personnel to reach the spot to assist the needy women. Today, I can proudly say that our daughters are playing a role in providing security to our society,” Chouhan said.

He added that 600 scooters more would be provided to Urja desk very soon.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:58 PM IST