Bhopal: String of programmes in city to mark Women’s Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National-awardee master craftsmen Mohammed Yusuf Khatri and Mohammed Bilal Khatri gave a live demonstration of Bagh Print to members of women SHGs and college students at Raag Bhopali Emporium at 10 Number Market in the city on Tuesday.

The demonstration was a part of the week-long celebrations to mark the International Women’s Day organised by Raag Bhopali, a district administration initiative for providing a market to all-women SHGs.

The master craftsmen introduced the around 50 women and girls present to the history of Bagh Print and the traditional cloth printing technique of Madhya Pradesh. Some of the participants made Bagh Prints on their handkerchiefs.

A fashion show and award ceremony will also be held under the week-long celebrations on Tuesday evening.

The city will witness several other programmes and activities to mark the International Women’s Day.

‘Aadya’ - a three-day festival based on women begins at Bharat Bhavan in the evening.

Singer Sunanda Sharma will inaugurate an exhibition of artworks of women artists. Besides Pakhawaj jugalbandi of Anuja Barode and Gargi Shejwal and vocal recital by Sunanda Sharma are scheduled for the evening.

Yad-e-Beghamat, a programme to honour the contribution of the Begums of Bhopal to the building of the city will also be held at Golden Hall, Ginnori. The programme is being organised by Barkatullah Youth Group.

Kusumlata Kedia, Kavita Bhatt, Dr Preeti Devpujari, Hemlata Sharma, Mandakini Sharma and Kamaldeep Saluja will be feted for their contributions to various fields at a programme ‘Shakti Ka Samman”. The event will be organised jointly by Akhil Bharatiya Parishad and MP Sahitya Akademi at State Museum, Shyamala Hills from 4pm.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:40 PM IST