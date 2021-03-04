Bhopal: CM assures JUDA to look into shortage of medicines at Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured Junior Doctors that he would talk to the minister for medical education regarding the shortage of life saving medicines at Hamidia Hospital and if the issue persists he himself would look into the matter.

JUDA delegates called on the Chief Minister when he had come to the hospital to get his first Covid-19 jab. JUDA doctors had gone on a one-day strike on February 12 and GMC Dean Dr Aruna Kumar had assured to resolve the issue within 15 days.

After getting vaccinated, as soon as Chouhan got free, JUDA representatives Dr Arvind Meena and Dr Harish Pathak told the CM that there was a lack of necessary equipment and lifesaving medicines at the hospital for the past several months. They said that many investigations were not being carried out which is hampering the treatment of patients. They have to face the wrath of patients and their relatives for the same. Chouhan heard their issues and assured to look into the matter.