Bhopal fares better in planning & governance in Municipal Performance Index

BHOPAL: The Government of India (GoI) has ranked Bhopal as the third best city in the country in terms of Ease of living under the Municipal Performance Index.

The transfer stations, use of modern technology at landfill sites, both Bhanpur and Adampur Chawni that were developed by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been considered as best use of technology for waste management. Similarly, the parameter of planning fetched good marks for Bhopal.

In terms of planning, the BMC was ranked at a better spot for reuse and recycle of waste at Bhanpur and development of power plant at Adampur landfill site.

In Governance, the BMC received marks for the fast disposal of complaints of residents and how they are receiving services.

Bhopal smart city had fed the data sought by the Government of India under the online survey. In its survey, the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has ranked Bhopal under the category of cities with over 10lakh population, on Thursday.

Over 1.5 lakh citizens in Bhopal had also participated in the survey and had given their feedback.