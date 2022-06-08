Bhopal: CM asks about ‘School Chale Hum’, DEO keeps mum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was a bit annoyed on Wednesday when he did not get a specific reply from the district education officer (DEO) in Alirajpur on ‘school chale hum’ project and instead got the reply that ‘preparations were going on’, as per officials.

Chouhan was interacting with district officials of Alirajpur during a review meeting on the district’s performance.

CM questioned the DEO what was the action plan of the department on School Chalen Hum.

The DEO could not respond.

On this, the CM expressed his displeasure and said – Look! He is not able to give the reply. I do not think he has done anything. I am asking so clearly- what is the plan of the School Chale Hum campaign? And his reply is ‘Preparations are being made’, ‘Meeting will be held’ , ‘Will tell’.

CM said either he doesn’t have the ability or skill to tell this or he has not worked on the campaign. I am not satisfied with his reply.

CM said, “‘School Chale Hum' should be made a public campaign. Elections should not be a hindrance to this. This is an on-going scheme.”

Read Also Bhopal: CM condoles death of BMS founder member Giriraj Kishore