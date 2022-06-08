e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: CM condoles death of BMS founder member Giriraj Kishore

CM reached Subhash Nagar Vishram Ghat, attended the last rites of Giriraj Kishore and consoled the family while paying tribute to the departed soul.

Staff Reporter, Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 10:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has condoled the death of the founder member of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and former vice chairman of Mineral Development Corporation Giriraj Kishore.

Chouhan said, “Entire life of Giriraj Kishore was spent in the service and building of the organisation. His vitality and ability to continuously motivate people to achieve their goals was amazing. It is difficult to overlook his feeling of service. Today, the labour and weaker sections have lost their voice.”

