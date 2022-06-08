Bhopal: CM condoles death of BMS founder member Giriraj Kishore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has condoled the death of the founder member of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and former vice chairman of Mineral Development Corporation Giriraj Kishore.
CM reached Subhash Nagar Vishram Ghat, attended the last rites of Giriraj Kishore and consoled the family while paying tribute to the departed soul.
Chouhan said, “Entire life of Giriraj Kishore was spent in the service and building of the organisation. His vitality and ability to continuously motivate people to achieve their goals was amazing. It is difficult to overlook his feeling of service. Today, the labour and weaker sections have lost their voice.”
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)