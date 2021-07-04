Bhopal: Club Literati organizes online discussion on Poem ‘She’, shaming, anxiety, sexuality and love discussed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A collection of poems, ‘She’, depicting body shaming, anxiety, sexuality and love, was discussed at a virtual session organised by Club Literati, Bhopal, on Sunday.

Penned by 16-year-old Mahak Chowdhury, the book represents a young girl and her evolution along with her poems. She is surrounded by strong female characters and she, herself, is a person who is filled with emotions which are all scribbled in her diary in the form of poetry. The book is the journey of this girl towards maturity and serenity as she comes face to face with the rules of society.

The session discussed the journey of the girl towards her life and maturity through the problems she faces. These problems are the current issues our youths are facing today. These are the issues that teenagers face—such as body shaming, anxiety, sexuality, love and so forth. The session also took its audience through such issues as how one is never too young or too old to do anything.

Mahak says that her age brings more understanding to her thoughts towards these topics. She, as a teenager, herself, is able to understand the issues and problems of this age. She also says that this is the age that needs to be heard, but wants to be left alone at the same time. She says that her book is a complete roller-coaster ride about a teenage girl who finally learns to love herself in the course of life. It discusses topics that teenagers do not talk about and explores the reality of life. Mahak also shared some of her poems with the audience.

The speaker was in conversation with Mukta Sharma, vice-principal of DPS, Neelbad. The session was the first in a series under the Yuva Literati Forum of the club. The founder and president of the club, Seema Raizada, said that taking a step forward with the aim of encouraging and involving today’s youths in literature, Club Literati was launching a new forum under the name, ‘Yuva Literati'. The Club will try to promote young authors and writers.