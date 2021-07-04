Bhopal: Malwi folk singers, Gangaur performers win hearts in Ghamak

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Malwi folk songs and Gangur dance enthralled the online audience of on Sunday. The concert was organised by Janjaiye Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi.

It was a part of the ongoing online series ‘Gamak,’ organised by Madhya Pradesh Culture Department in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event began with the Malwi songs presentation by Preetam Malviya and his troupe from Shajapur. They started off with Guru Vandna , followed by songs ‘Jeth maas garmiko mahino prem pyas lag jave…,’ ‘Lagna to tam laya re shayar banara…,’ ‘mandap neeche ho bani ka..’. They wrapped up their performance with Santvani Geet ‘Bina bhed mat bhatko…,’ and Kabir couplet ‘Sod shabad mein kanihari …’.

The concert ended with Gangur dance by Deepak Tiwari and his troupe from Bhopal. The folk dance brings out the culture of Nimad region. The numerous songs and dance steps expresses the life of the person living in that region.

For nine day the people of this region dance and sing for their deities that is Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Their idols are placed on a Rath which is further decorated and moved around in the village. This is a festival of women because the women are the ones who are involved majorly in the prayers and arrangements and since generations this has been followed. The one hour online event was streamed on the YouTube channel of the culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.