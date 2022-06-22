e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Classical song, kathak , tabla-sarangi jugalbandi delighted audience

Directorate of culture organises concert to mark World Music Day

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Classical song, kathak and tabla-sarangi jugalbandi delighted music lovers at MP Tribal Museum on Tuesday evening . The Directorate of Culture had organised the concert on World Music Day, which is celebrated on June 21 every year.

The concert began with a classical recital by Suryaprakash Srivastava ‘Satyashree’ from Bhopal. He presented songs, Yog jeevan yog rakshak use mile parmatma..’

It was followed by tabla-sarangi jugalbandi by Mitali and Tejas Vinchurkar from Pune. They presented ragas ‘Hemvati’ and ‘Hansdhwani’. They ended with a Pahadi tune which delighted the music lovers.

The event ended with Kathak dance by Anu Sinha and her troupe from Delhi. They started off with Ganesh Vandna and followed by ‘tode’ ‘tukde’, ‘tihai’.

They also presented ‘Shiv Stuti , Guru bhajan and ‘Rachna Sargam,’ which won a huge round of applause from the audience . These compositions are composed by kathak exponent Guru Pandit Rajendra Gangani.

Bhopal: Yoga is life’s foundation, says Vishesh Yogacharya
