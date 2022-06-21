Bhopal: Yoga is life’s foundation, says Vishesh Yogacharya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yoga instructor Vishesh Yogachary has said that yoga is the foundation of life. He was speaking at a mega event on Yoga organised by the Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) on Tuesday - the International Yoga Day.

Yogic asanas and Surya Namaskar were performed on the School campus in which a large number of students, along with the general public, participated.

Dharmendra Bahadur Singh from the BSSS said that Vishesh Yogacharya, a certified yoga instructor and a specialist in advanced yoga, aerial yoga and yogic therapy has come from Jaipur to Bhopal for this programme.

Yogacharya, led the students and staff and general public in performing yoga. He also gave tips on adopting a lifestyle in communion with nature.

Principal Father John PJ said that Yoga is the key to a healthy life. If there is a healthy body, then thoughts and personality also move in a positive direction.

The Adventure Club of BSSS under the leadership of Lieutenant Nasir Ali performed yoga at Kheerganga peak situated at an altitude of 2,950 m (9,678 ft) above sea level.

Along with this, Professor Sangeetika from the Department of Physical Education held yoga sessions in the slum areas of ​​Bhopal.