Bhopal: Classical singer Divya Sharma Jagid presents Khayal songs at Ravindra Bhawan

BHOPAL: Classical singer Divya Sharma Jagid presented Khayal songs at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening.

It was part of ‘Saptahant,’ organised by the directorate of culture under a programme series Gamak.

Divya who hails from Bhopal is a disciple of classical vocalist Pt. Rajan-Sajan Mishra. She began with the Khayal song ‘Balam na aaye…’. It was in raga ‘Jog’ and in ek taal’. It was followed by ‘Sajan more ghar aaye…,’ ‘Suran ke sadhe hot gyan sab ragan ko…,’ and ‘ Sadho aiso hi guru bhave…’ in Madhya teen and drut teen taal. She also presented a few bhajans and bandishes, enchanted the audience.

Ashesh Upadhyay accompanied her on tabla, Jitendra Sharma on harmonium, and Minesh Gaur on tanpura respectively. The event was also streamed live on social media pages of the culture department.