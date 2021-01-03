Bhopal: Aakar Group provides platform to art students, artistes and photographers to resume work and overcome stress

Nagesh said that the idea behind the initiative was to provide an opportunity to artistes and art students to express themselves. "We all had to remain confined to our homes for months due to the pandemic. Even now, colleges and schools are closed, and so also art galleries. In this situation, the artistes are bound to feel anxious and depressed," he said.

The painting sessions, Neelesh said, are 'stress-busters'. "When you sit at a charming place in the open and do what you like doing the best, it gives you inner peace and happiness," he said. Besides, the budding artistes get a chance to interact with senior ones and learn a thing or two from them. "After all we have to restart, learn new things and guide others. All this is accomplished through these events," Nagesh said.

The first session was held at Ekant Park. Since then, the gatherings have been held at Upper Lake, Shahpura Lake, Kaliasot Dam, Bhojpur Temple, State Museum, IGRMS, Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya and many other places.