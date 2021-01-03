Bhopal: Aakar Group provides platform to art students, artistes and photographers to resume work and overcome stress

BHOPAL: An organisation, Aakar Group, has provided a platform to art students, artistes and photographers to let them resume their work after the lockdown and overcome stress.
The platform ‘Art by Aakar’ has given a chance to professional painters and photographers to gather at a picturesque spot in the city on weekends and holidays. The lensmen click the natural beauty of the site that the painters colour on their canvas.
The group in the city began the initiative in November last year. They have so far held eight sessions. The information about the date and place of the event is put up on social media platforms and anyone interested in painting or photography is welcome to join.
The participants bring canvas, paper, colours, brush, camera, smartphones, etc. with them and also lunch boxes. They are free to make themselves comfortable at any place at the venue and start working. "Sometimes, we work for two hours. At times, it even extends for up to eight hours," Nitesh Nagesh, co-founder of the Group said.
Nagesh said that the idea behind the initiative was to provide an opportunity to artistes and art students to express themselves. "We all had to remain confined to our homes for months due to the pandemic. Even now, colleges and schools are closed, and so also art galleries. In this situation, the artistes are bound to feel anxious and depressed," he said.
The painting sessions, Neelesh said, are 'stress-busters'. "When you sit at a charming place in the open and do what you like doing the best, it gives you inner peace and happiness," he said. Besides, the budding artistes get a chance to interact with senior ones and learn a thing or two from them. "After all we have to restart, learn new things and guide others. All this is accomplished through these events," Nagesh said.
The first session was held at Ekant Park. Since then, the gatherings have been held at Upper Lake, Shahpura Lake, Kaliasot Dam, Bhojpur Temple, State Museum, IGRMS, Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya and many other places.
Nagesh said that many of the senior artistes who join the event are working at different institutions and that is why, the event is held only on weekends and holidays.
He said that they also plan to hold similar sessions at Pachmarhi and other places outside the city. The events would continue till the end of the winter season. "Once summer sets in, it would be difficult to sit in the open for long," he said.
