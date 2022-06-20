Bhopal: Class 9 student watches magic show with family, hangs self after returning home

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl committed suicide after returning home from a magic show which she went to watch with her family, Piplani police said on Monday. Police station in-charge Ajay Nair told media the victim Anshu Prajapati, a class 9 student, hanged herself to death at her home on Sunday evening. The girl was excited to go to school which was to reopen from Monday after summer vacation. She had made her bag ready for school.

The girl’s father Avdesh Prajapati is a retired Army personnel and lives with his wife, son and two daughters in Khajuri-Kala Poorvanchal phase.

On Sunday evening the girl with her family had gone to watch a magic show running in the city. Prajapati told police that after returning from the show, Anshu prepared tea and gave it to him. Thereafter she went inside her room and locked the door.

Prajapati too went to market and on returning home, he and his wife called Anshu. When the girl did not respond, the couple knocked on the door, but even then there was no response from the girl. The family called the neighbours and they broke open the door. The girl was found hanging from the ceiling. The family rushed her to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.