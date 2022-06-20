e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Two feared dead, many others sustained injuries after wall near Nullah falls in Bairagarh; rescue operation on

According to reports, the incident occurred following a heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 08:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers feared dead and many other labourers sustained injuries after a wall near Nullah fell down in Bairagarh, Bhopal on Monday, the police said.

A rescue operation was on to take out the labourers buried in the debris of the wall.

According to reports, the incident occurred following a heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon. A construction work was going on near the wall and around 20 labourers were working there.

On getting the information about the incident, the NDRF team rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

(more details awaited)

Read Also
Monsoon Bird Watching Camp: As many as 53 species of birds spotted in Bhopal's Kerwa Ecotourism Area
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Two feared dead, many others sustained injuries after wall near Nullah falls in Bairagarh; rescue operation on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: From Eknath Khadse to Pravin Darekar, click here for full...

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: From Eknath Khadse to Pravin Darekar, click here for full...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Big setback to Congress as Bhai Jagtap loses, BJP wins...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: Big setback to Congress as Bhai Jagtap loses, BJP wins...

Maharashtra MLC polls: First result out, BJP's Ram Shinde, NCP's Eknath Khadse win; click here to...

Maharashtra MLC polls: First result out, BJP's Ram Shinde, NCP's Eknath Khadse win; click here to...

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: Big setback to Congress & MVA as Bhai Jagtap loses to BJP’s...

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: Big setback to Congress & MVA as Bhai Jagtap loses to BJP’s...

Young lawyers should accept judgeship whenever offered: Justice SS Shinde in his farewell speech

Young lawyers should accept judgeship whenever offered: Justice SS Shinde in his farewell speech