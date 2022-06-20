Bhopal: Two feared dead, many others sustained injuries after wall near Nullah falls in Bairagarh; rescue operation on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers feared dead and many other labourers sustained injuries after a wall near Nullah fell down in Bairagarh, Bhopal on Monday, the police said.

A rescue operation was on to take out the labourers buried in the debris of the wall.

According to reports, the incident occurred following a heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon. A construction work was going on near the wall and around 20 labourers were working there.

On getting the information about the incident, the NDRF team rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

(more details awaited)

