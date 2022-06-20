Monsoon Bird Watching Camp: As many as 53 species of birds spotted in Bhopal's Kerwa Ecotourism Area

Rare Blue Capped Rock Thrush |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): As many as 53 species of birds were identified in Kerwa Ecotourism Area in the city on Sunday. The birds included Indian Pitta, Asian Paradise Flycatcher, Jacobin Cuckoo, Indian Cuckoo, Black Hooded Oriole, Golden Oriole, Stork Billed Kingfisher, Jungle Owlet, Indian Prentincol, Plum Headed Parakeet, Tickell's Blue flycatcher, Crested Serpent Eagle, Oriental White Eye, and White Browed Fantail Flycatcher etc.

It was part of Monsoon Bird Watching Camp, organised by Bhopal Birds, VNS Nature Saviours and Bhopal Forest Division in Kerwa Eco Tourism Area.

Sangeeta Rajgir from Bhopal Birds said a rare Blue-capped rock thrush was also spotted at Kerwa. The bird is of thrush family, in which the male is bright blue in colour, the belly is orange and there is a white mark on the wings. They migrate from south to the Himalayas in summer; these birds are passage migrants in Bhopal and stay for a few days in Bhopal and move on. The sighting of this bird is rare, she said.

Rishikesh Sharma (Wetland Expert), Sangeeta Rajgir (Bhopal Birds), Mohammed Khalique (Bhopal Birds) and Vipin Dhote (VNS Nature Saviour) were present in the camp as resource persons.

The aim of the camp was to check listed bird species found during the rainy season in the Kerwa, said Dhote. Around 50 participants took part in the camp.

Read Also Bhopal: Riyaz is still part of daily routine of this nonagenarian ghazal singer