Bhopal: Class-5 students commits suicide in Ashoka Garden

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in Ashoka Garden locality, a police officer said on Tuesday.

However, the reason that prompted the boy to take extreme steps is yet to be established. Police have registered a case and have sent the body for autopsy.

According to police, Akshat Tomar, a resident of Ektapuri colony in Ashoka Garden locality, works with a private firm.

Tomar’s son Rudraksha was alone at home on Monday evening, as Tomar was out of home for work, while his wife and daughter went to school.

When Rudraksha’s mother and sister, a class-11 student, returned home on Monday evening, they found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

On getting information, a police team rushed the spot and brought the body down.

In charge of Ashoka Garden police station, Alok Shrivastava said that suicide note was not recovered from spot. “The statements of family members are yet to be recorded,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:41 AM IST