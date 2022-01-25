e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:01 AM IST

Bhopal: Lokayukta traps Women and Child Welfare employee accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Staff Reporter
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar Lokayukta police have arrested a computer operator posted at women and child welfare department, in Badamalhera of Chhatarpur district for taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant seeking transfer of his wife, said the officials on Monday.

SP, Lokayukta Sagar, Rameshwar Yadav told Free Press that the police received a complaint from Mukesh Ahirwar that his wife Sampat, an aganwadi worker wanted to be transferred from village Kheri to Rajpura. Ahirwar alleged that the project officer Ekta Gupta, through her clerk Ram Milan Raikwar and computer operator Shriram Sen, was demanding Rs 30,000 to issue the transfer order. Acting on the complaint of Ahirwar, police laid a trap to catch the corrupt red-handed.

On Monday the team led by inspector BM Dewedi reached the office of WCD and waited for the bribe money to exchange hands. As soon as the cash was handed over to the computer operator Sen, the police caught hold of him.

The police have registered the case against the three and the searches were conducted in the office to know if more irregularities were done by the trio.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:01 AM IST
