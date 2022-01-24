Bhopal: Shivraj invites industrialist Anand Mahindra to MP for shooting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has invited renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra for shooting in Madhya Pradesh.

The invitation was extended through social media platform twitter after Mahindra tweeted an old photo when he came to shoot a documentary in MP.

Posting an old photo with a camera, Mahindra wrote, “Easy to answer this. I wanted to be a filmmaker and study film in college. My thesis was a film I made at the ’77 Kumbh Mela. But this pic was while shooting a documentary in a remote village Indore…”

Welcoming Mahindra, Chouhan wrote that Mahindra was always welcome to Madhya Pradesh that has turned into a favourite destination for filmmakers.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan replied, “This is indeed a revelation! If you ever decide to go behind camera (as a hobby of course! We want you behind the wheel at @MahindraRise forever), you are always welcome to Madhya Pradesh- a favourite destination of global filmmakers.”

Replying to Chouhan, Anand Mahindra wrote, “I may take you up on that offer.”

Several twitter users from Madhya Pradesh got excited and also invited Mahindra to try his hand at what he terms as ‘hobby’.

“It is never too late boss. You can still take a chance and do something constructive,” wrote one user.

Replying to Mahindra and Shivraj, BJP MLA Ramesh Mandola wrote that Indore has not turned into more cleanly and a beautiful place than before. Even the villages around Indore are equally clean.

Other members from Madhya Pradesh urged Mahindra to post more pictures and if possible the documentary that he made here in MP.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:17 PM IST