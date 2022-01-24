Bhopal: Now, Covid-19 testing till 11PM in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to curb the increasing Covid-19 spread in the state capital, the district administration has decided to increase the timing of sample collections.

Earlier, the samples of corona suspects were being collected from 8AM to 4PM. Now, it has been increased up to 11PM.

For the purpose, eight additional teams have been constituted. These teams will be deployed at eight government run hospitals including JP District Hospital in the city.

The decision to increase the sample collection timing was taken in a review meeting held by district collector Avinash Lawaniya on Sunday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said that many patients had to return home and wait for more than 12 hours to give samples. “Therefore, we have decided to increase the timing of sample collection,” he said.

According to health officials, on an average 7,000 samples are being collected and tested in Bhopal on a daily basis. Many suspects were forced to return home without giving samples.

