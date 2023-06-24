Bhopal: City Swimmers Qualify For Senior Nat’l Swimming Competition

Anvesh | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two swimmers from the city have qualified for upcoming 76th Senior National Swimming Competition to be held in Hyderabad from July 2-5. The two city swimmers have been included in 12-member state squad from Madhya Pradesh that will participate in different events. The city swimmers that qualified for Madhya Pradesh team are Aryan S Ganesh and Anvesh Singh.

Swimming Association Secretary Jai Verma said that the team was selected in state swimming competition held in Neemuch. Madhya Pradesh team includes Advait Page, Aryan S Ganesh, Anvesh Singh, Siddhant Singh Jadaun, Nilesh Ghavri, Aditya Tiwari, Krishna Ghadak, Bhavesh Chaudhary, Archisha Sikdar, Darpan Sirohi, Bhumi Agarwal, and Vidhi Jaiswal. The coach of the team will be Akash Chaudhary and the manager will be Jamna Patel. Aryan S Ganesh had gold medal in Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) held in Madhya Pradesh.