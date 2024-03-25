Bhopal: City Immerses In Holika Dahan Celebrations

Holika Dahan | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Holi fervor grips the city of Bhopal as Holika Dahan festivities unfold across more than 1000 locations. This year, an eco-friendly approach marked the celebrations, with approximately 80% of venues opting for environmentally sustainable logs.

Residents came together in large numbers to observe Holika Dahan at prominent spots such as Shahpura, Kotra Sultanabad, Somvara Temple, Sarafa, Mangalwara, Chola, Jumerati, and numerous other locations throughout the city.

Pre-Holi celebrations also enlivened various corners of Bhopal on Sunday, with vibrant festivities taking place at Link Road, Gandhi Bhavan and several college campuses, where students joined in the colorful revelry of the festival.

NLIU-INADR International Mediation Tournament: National Law University Jodhpur Emerges Winner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Law University, Jodhpur, emerged as the winner of the 12th edition of the NLIU-INADR International Mediation Tournament. National University of Singapore was runner-up of the contest. They showcased their mastery of mediation techniques. It was part of the concluding-day of a three-day tournament organised by the National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, to showcase the prowess of budding legal minds in the field of mediation.

Over 30 teams from India and Singapore took part through rigorous rounds of mediation. The event began with an opening ceremony graced by Retd Justice Hemant Gupta. He emphasised the significance of mediation as an alternative avenue for dispute resolution, particularly highlighting its relevance in the contemporary legal landscape.

He shed light on key provisions of the Mediation Act, 2023, underscoring its role in fostering pre-litigation mediation. The ceremony was also braced by the presence of Prof S Surya Prakash, vice-chancellor of NLIU; John Lag, a distinguished board member of INADR and a practising lawyer in Chicago, USA, and assistant professor Neha Sharma, the faculty in charge of NLIU's Alternative Dispute Resolution Cell.