 Bhopal Power Cut Plan March 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Housing Board Colony, Chandan Nagar & More; Check Full List Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan March 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Housing Board Colony, Chandan Nagar & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal Power Cut Plan March 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Housing Board Colony, Chandan Nagar & More; Check Full List Here

Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly during the specified power cut timings to minimize inconvenience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 10:07 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has released a power cut schedule for various areas of Bhopal city on March 24. The power cuts are scheduled to take place during specific time frames to facilitate maintenance and repair work. 

Schedule is as follows:

Area: Residents of Housing Board Colony, Ayodhya Nagar, Jain Mandir, Geet Bunglow  and nearest areas will have to face a power cut of 5 hours.

Time: 10:00 Am  to 03:00 Pm

Area: Similarly, power will be disrupted in Chandan Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony and nearest area for 2 hours on Sunday.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Read Also
Bhopal: Wanderlust Grips Teens, 504 ‘Missing’ Kids Rescued Last Year
article-image

Area: Also, Badwai, residents of ITI Park and the nearest areas will have to face power outage for 4 hours.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Residents of Gaytri Mandir, Durga Mandir, Arera Hills and nearest area will remain without power for 5 hours on March 24.

Time: 10:30 Am to 03:30 Pm

Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly during the specified power cut timings to minimize inconvenience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Held,1.5Kg Ganja Seized Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Held,1.5Kg Ganja Seized Chhatarpur

Bhopal Power Cut Plan March 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Housing Board Colony, Chandan Nagar &...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan March 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Housing Board Colony, Chandan Nagar &...

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Breach 40°C- Mark By March-End In Several Districts

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Breach 40°C- Mark By March-End In Several Districts

MP: 5-Year-Old Boy Sodomised By Minor Neighbour In Morena; His Dad Beaten By Family Of Accused

MP: 5-Year-Old Boy Sodomised By Minor Neighbour In Morena; His Dad Beaten By Family Of Accused

MP: Ex-CM Chouhan, Others Get Exemption From Appearance Till June 7 In Defamation Case

MP: Ex-CM Chouhan, Others Get Exemption From Appearance Till June 7 In Defamation Case