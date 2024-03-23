Bhopal Power Cut Plan March 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Housing Board Colony, Chandan Nagar & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has released a power cut schedule for various areas of Bhopal city on March 24. The power cuts are scheduled to take place during specific time frames to facilitate maintenance and repair work.

Schedule is as follows:

Area: Residents of Housing Board Colony, Ayodhya Nagar, Jain Mandir, Geet Bunglow and nearest areas will have to face a power cut of 5 hours.

Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Similarly, power will be disrupted in Chandan Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony and nearest area for 2 hours on Sunday.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Also, Badwai, residents of ITI Park and the nearest areas will have to face power outage for 4 hours.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Residents of Gaytri Mandir, Durga Mandir, Arera Hills and nearest area will remain without power for 5 hours on March 24.

Time: 10:30 Am to 03:30 Pm

Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly during the specified power cut timings to minimize inconvenience.