Bhopal: City-Forest to be developed between Old Jail and Vidhan Sabha

BMC, Smart City, Forest, BDA, Horticulture, School Education, Higher Education, RDC, Tribal Welfare, Bhopal’s citizens, CPA, NHI, and other agencies have been given target of 21 lakh saplings plantation. These agencies have also been instructed to ensure availability of saplings by March end.

All concerning agencies including National High-way of India(NHI) have been instructed to complete plantation by month end. They have also been instructed to upload photos of plants varieties wise at apps, facebook and website by month end otherwise penal action will be taken.

BMC administration has been instructed to make roads especially central verger and side-verge encroachment free. Besides, BMC has been instructed to ensure water supply in Ahmedpur nursery.

Last time, the target was 11 lakh in first phase of campaign—“Cool Bhopal Green Bhopal”. Sapling at the rate of just Rs. 10 was made available. Varieties like aonla, harra, aam, jamun, neem, mahua, pipal, bargad, sagon, arjun, munga, neeebu, sitaphal, kadamb and morsi etc. were planted as per the local climate and ambience. Instructions were given to distribute demand letter from house to house.