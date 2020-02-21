Bhopal: Major fire breaks out in flat 2 firefighters, 5 five water tankers controlled in two hours

BHOPAL: A major fire broke out inside a flat in Kolar on Thursday evening. The fire broke out after a spark in the house due to power outage in Quality Plaza Complex in the Beema Kinj area of Kolar.
Two firefighters and five water tankers were deployed at the scene. The fire fighters battled for over two hours to douse the flames. A room of the flat was damaged along with several valubles.
The fire triggered tension in the apartment and the residents ran out of their flats. The firefighters rushed on time and no loss to other flats was reported from the area.
Firefighter Praveen Soni said that the fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment in evening.
The teams first tried to control the flames from outside but later the firemen entered the complex and then the fire was brought under control.
At the time the fire broke out the family members were inside who first tried to save their belongings.
They saved their documents and other papers along with the jewelries.
Soni said that the fire occurred due to short circuit but the exact reason will be probed later.
The amount of loss was yet to be ascertained, he said.
