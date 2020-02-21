Bhopal: Hospitals to maintain isolation wards as precautionary measure

BHOPAL: Despite all the individuals, suspected of carrying novel Corona virus (nCoV), testing negative the health department is not ready to open the reserved isolation wards for other patients in Madhya Pradesh.

Over 200 novel Corona virus (nCoV) suspects have been screened in Madhya Pradesh.

The health department still wants to maintain isolation wards in district hospitals and medical colleges for corona virus patients as a part of preventive measures and to meet the emergency situation.

With outbreak of nCoV, as per medical protocol, five beds in district hospitals and 10 beds in medical colleges were reserved in the name of corona virus patients. Preventive measures and medical protocol have to be followed to meet the emergency situation so right now these wards cannot be opened for other patients.

However, health department clarifies that there is no dearth of wards for other patients but in many district hospitals, corona virus isolation wards were carved out in swine flu wards and not separately.

Commissioner (health) Dr Pratik Hazela said, “Just for preventive measures, we have to continue with isolation wards in the hospitals. All 200 suspects who have tested negative in Madhya Pradesh. It is a matter of relief for us in Madhya Pradesh. The condition in the country is also normal as almost all the tests have turned out to be negative.”

H1N1 claimed one life in MP till Feb 16

Seasonal Influenza swine flu (H1N1) till 16 February, 2020, claimed one life in Madhya Pradesh. Eight cases were brought to notice. Symptoms of swine flu in people are similar to the symptoms of regular human flu and include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.