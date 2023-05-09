Bhopal: CID TI booked for consuming liquor at public place, manhandling cop

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police station staff have registered a case against town inspector (TI) of Crime Investigation Department for consuming liquor at a public place in Bhopal and manhandling the police personnel who told him to stop it, police said on Monday.

The police added that the video of the act went viral on social media.

MP Nagar police station incharge Sudhir Arjaria said that TI Siddharth Priyadarshan, posted in Bhopal CID branch, was consuming liquor in his car parked in MP Nagar along with friends Shiv Singh and Mangal Singh at 11 pm on Sunday.

The policemen on patrol stopped him but Priyadarshan turned furious and began misbehaving with constables. He was taken to MP Nagar police station, where he manhandled police personnel in an inebriated state. The act was captured on CCTV cameras, after which the police registered a case against him.

