Bhopal: Chouhan Out To Lessen Congress’s Guarantees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has plunged into action to do away with the guarantees given by the Congress to voters before the election.

The state cabinet on Thursday decided to cancel the recovery of inflated power bills.

The government is going to send zero bills to the poor, stopping the amount of the inflated bills.

Since the inflated power bills could have become a major issue in the ensuing election, the government is finding a way out to deal with it.

Chouhan has tried to counter the Congress’s guarantee to provide free electricity up to 100 units.

The Congress tried to create an atmosphere in its favour by making a few announcements much ahead of the election.

The guarantees were like Nari Sammam Yojna of Rs 1,500, supplying gas cylinders at Rs 500, free electricity up to 100 units, loan waiver and implementation of old pension scheme.

Chouhan has launched a campaign to mitigate the impact of the Congress’s guarantees.

Chouhan has almost dulled the effect of Nari Samman Yojna and supplying of gas cylinder for Rs 500.

The amount of Ladli Behna has been increased by Rs 250. Chouhan said it would soon be hiked to Rs 3,000 a month. Such a decision has lessened the impact of the guarantees the Congress gave to the people.

Similarly, the government has begun to supply gas cylinder for Rs 450 from the month Shravan.

The cabinet decided to transfer the amount of subsidy to the accounts of beneficiaries from this month.

Apart from that, the government is going to increase old age pension to Rs 1,000. The Congress, too, has promised to hike the amount to Rs 1,000.

By making several announcements in favour of the government employees, Chouhan has minimised the impact of the Congress’s old age pension scheme.

On the other hand, the government has increased the DA for its employees and pensioners.

The government has also accepted the demands of contractual workers, Rozgar Sahayak, Aganwadi assistants and those of the other workers.

Now, Chouhan is finding a way to counter Congress’s loan waiver guarantee.

Once the Congress formed government on the issue of loan waiver, but it will not be easy for the party to win the election on it again.

Nevertheless, Chouhan is planning to announce a big scheme for farmers.

The farmers are getting Rs 12,000 from PM Samman Nidhi and Mukhya Mantri Samman Nidhi.

So, Chouhan is mulling over some schemes that may end the loan-waiving scheme.

