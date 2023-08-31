Bhopal: Central Ayush Counselling For UG From Today, PG From Sept 10

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): First phase of central counselling for Under Graduate (UG) under AACCC (Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee) will start from Friday.

The counseling would be conducted 15% of 3,500 seats under Central quota in Madhya Pradesh and other states. Sixteen Ayurveda colleges of state, including nine college of Bhopal, have been recognised for 2023-24. State counselling for remaining 85% seats would be held later.

Ayush Medical Association national spokesman Dr Rakesh Pandey said, “UG counselling will start from September 1 and PG counselling from September 10. Registration for UG will be from September 1 to September 4. Choice filling will be from September 2 to September 4. Seat allotment will be on September 7.”

Similarly, for PG counseling, registration will start from September 10 to September 20.