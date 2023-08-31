 Bhopal: 'Protect Your Sisters As MP is Number 1 In Female Atrocities,' Nath Addresses Women On Raksha Bandhan
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "It is necessary to protect your sisters, because Madhya Pradesh is number one in women atrocities in the nation," said former chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing the women folk who had come to tie Rakhi to him at his residence, here on Thursday. 

Several sisters (women) gathered from different parts of the state have tied Rakhi to the ex-CM on Thursday.

Nath further said “Today on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandha, I promise to protect you all from anti-social elements and give all possible help when you need."

Bhopal: MP Cabinet Nods To Transfer Of ₹450 LPG Subsidy To Ujjwala Beneficiaries
