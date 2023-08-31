MP CM Chouhan Sanctions ₹2990 Crore For Repair And Construction Of Urban Roads

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved Rs 2990 crore for the repair, construction and upkeep of city roads. Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has said that in the year 2023-24, Rs 1200 crore will be spent for the second phase of Kayakalp Abhiyan, Master Plan of Special Central Assistance (Urban Improvement Programme) and construction of major roads of more than 18 meters for which Rs 1200 crore has been sanctioned and Rs 590 crore has been sanctioned in the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme.

It is noteworthy that Rs 350 crore were already released in the first phase of the Abhiyan. Construction of roads is in progress with the sanctioned amount in the first phase.

In the second phase of Kayakalp Abhiyan, 3 percent of the sanctioned amount has been kept for quality control and other administrative expenses. State quality monitors have been appointed for quality control. Geo-tagged photos are being taken before and after the construction site works. Division wise mobile test lab has been established.

Quality and accountability will be ensured by nominating task-wise engineers. Engineers will be given training for skill upgradation. The work to be done under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme will not be less than Rs 5 crore.

