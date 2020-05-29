Bhopal: Chock-a-block with traffic, Rachna Nagar underpass turns into accident-prone spot

BHOPAL: The road at Rachna Nagar under bridge looks like an overloaded mule, carrying traffic load of many areas including MP Nagar and Vallabh Bhawan, which move towards Ashoka Garden or Subhash Nagar. On an average, over 7,000 vehicles pass through it in a day, which cause accidents and traffic jams. The sealed roads at Subhash Nagar under bridge and railway crossing have forced the commuters to take the route.

No less than two collisions are reported everyday from under bridge that is now overburdened by four times of its original capacity. This is happening due to lack of planning by traffic police and district administration.

The policemen can be seen diverting the traffic from the side of Ashoka Garden towards Chetak Bridge to ensure that less vehicles move towards Rachna Nagar under bridge. After the lockdown was lifted, the movement of vehicles has added to the burden. The closure of Subhash Nagar under bridge and of the railway crossing is the reason traffic from MP Nagar heading towards Subhash Nagar has been diverted to Rachna Nagar under bridge.

‘Traffic increased in nearby areas’

Ex corporator Faqueera Kachake, a resident of Anna Nagar area, said administration wanted to disconnect traffic movement from Jahangirabad towards Subhash Nagar. But they should have barricaded Jahangirabad area instead of closing the railway under bridge. He says the traffic movement has not only increased at Rachna Nagar under bridge but also in nearby areas.

Risk of infection

Former corporator Manjushree Barikia of Subhash Nagar area says over 8,000 vehicles pass on daily basis from the under bridge and the railway crossing. She says the vehicular movement has now been diverted to side of Rachna Nagar. “The residents of Subhash Nagar have demanded the closure of under bridge as there is risk of COVID-19 infection due to traffic movement from other areas,” she added.

‘Problem to be addressed soon’

Deputy inspector general (DIG) Bhopal Irshad Wali said problem of traffic jams will be sorted out as per requirement.