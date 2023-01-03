Bhopal: Children’s wooden cart of Manipur at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya

Picasa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A children’s wooden cart Kangkhong Gadi of Meitei Community from Manipur is ‘Exhibit of the Month’ of January that has been displayed at Veethi Sankul, an indoor exhibition building of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya.

Director of IGRMS, PK Mishra inaugurated the exhibition on Tuesday. The exhibit of the month had been collected by N Sakmacha Singh, Museum Associate.

The exhibit talks about a generation of children in Manipur who grew up playing with these types of wooden vehicles popularly known as Kangkhong-Gadi, which means wheel-cart.

Two different varieties of traditional carts were very popular in the hills and valley areas of the region. The three-wheeled carts (Ahum Panbi Gaari) were largely found in the hill areas while the four-wheeled carts (Marzipan Kangkhong Gaari) were predominant in the valley. The idea of this exhibition is to recollect the childhood memories of the past and to inform its glory to the present generations.

