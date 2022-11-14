Bhopal: Children’s Day celebrated with enthusiasm at St Raphael Co Ed School

Bhopal: Children’s Day was celebrated at St Raphael Co-Ed School on Monday | FP Pics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school management and teachers of St Raphael Co-Ed School celebrated Children’s Day with enthusiasm on Monday. School principal Sr Valsa Joseph addressed the students and spoke on role of children in nation building.

Citing Pandit Nehru’s statement, she said, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow”. She advised students to never to stop learning new things. The morning began with a special prayer conducted for children by teachers followed by colourful cultural programme where teachers presented songs, dance and drama.

Sports activities were also organised for students in which students participated with great zeal and eagerness. The day was marked by fun and surprises.