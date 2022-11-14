Children's Day 2022: Childhood pics of Bollywood celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2022
Childhood photos are always an adorable throwback. So here are some celebrity childhood pictures which will melt your heart..
Here's an adorable photo of Sonakshi posing with father Shatrughan Sinha
Deepika Padukone looks adorable with those chubby cheeks
Here's another precious picture of Priyanka Chopra posing with her Grandma
Taapsee Pannu indeed was a happy baby!
Bhumi Pednekar always had a dramatic side to her and this picture is a proof
Shah Rukh Khan redefined cuteness with this picture
The brother duo Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana look adorable as they strike a funny pose
Vicky Kaushal looks so innocent and happy
Katrina Kaif is serving looks since her childhood
Shraddha Kapoor's childhood pic is too cute to handle
Tara Sutaria looks cute as a button in this throwback picture
