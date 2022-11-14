Children's Day 2022: Childhood pics of Bollywood celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2022

Childhood photos are always an adorable throwback. So here are some celebrity childhood pictures which will melt your heart..

Here's an adorable photo of Sonakshi posing with father Shatrughan Sinha

Deepika Padukone looks adorable with those chubby cheeks

Here's another precious picture of Priyanka Chopra posing with her Grandma

Taapsee Pannu indeed was a happy baby!

Bhumi Pednekar always had a dramatic side to her and this picture is a proof

Shah Rukh Khan redefined cuteness with this picture

The brother duo Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana look adorable as they strike a funny pose

Vicky Kaushal looks so innocent and happy

Katrina Kaif is serving looks since her childhood

Shraddha Kapoor's childhood pic is too cute to handle

Tara Sutaria looks cute as a button in this throwback picture

Thanks For Reading!

Children's Day special: Team Rocket Gang Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Bosco Leslie Martis share their...
Find out More