Bhopal: Child Rights Observatory launches Turning Point

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Child Rights Observatory launched calendar of 2022, Turning Point, at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) on Wednesday.

Art Design Teachers Forum and Ankur Kala Kendra jointly prepared the calendar under guidance of Observatory. Artworks of eminent artistes of the country have been published in the calendar. The artistes included Prayag Shukla ( Delhi), Shivani Dubey (Mumbai), Sushma Sitoke (Vadodara), Navina Ganju (Indore), Awadhesh Vajpayee (Jabalpur), Sunita Verma (Bhilai), and Bhuri Bai , Vinay Sapre, Suchita Rawat, Swati Jain, Sushma Srivastava and Diana Tomar from Bhopal.

Director of IGRMS PK Mishra released the calendar. He assured to conduct workshops on the museum premises for art teachers who are working in schools and colleges.

Rashmi Sharswat said the art is a good medium to raise voice on rights of children including their education, health and nutrition. ìAnd the inspiration came from the former chief secretary Nirmala Buch. Three organisations gave its name Turning Point. Sushma Srivastava said if artistes give due importance to their art, then school principals will also give importance to art integrated learning.

Ceramists Devi Lal Patidar said the art has been given an important place in the new education policy. In order to make it better, it is necessary to include various aspects of the country's traditions, culture and current events.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:49 PM IST