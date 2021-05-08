Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh slams Hemant Soren for his remarks against Prime Minister

Chouhan said that Soren tweeted about his telephonic discussion with the PM not only for his political gains, but his language also lacked sobriety and dignity. "I strongly condemn it," he said.

Chouhan said that Modi hears every chief minister and every other person. "Soren should keep in mind that the PM himself called over the phone as he was concerned about Jharkhand," he said.

"The country and Jharkhand are also struggling with the challenges of COVID-19. So the prime minister talked only about COVID-19. If Hemant ji wanted to talk something else, he should have called the prime minister and made him aware of his problem. Who had stopped him?" he asked.

Terming Modi a "sensitive" prime minister, Chouhan said he is working round-the-clock to take the country out of the pandemic. "Hemant ji, the country will not forgive you," he said, while accusing him of making "senseless" comments for political advantage.

Chouhan said that Modi gave a good example of work and cooperation in accordance with the federal system.