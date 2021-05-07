Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren turns villain for CMs and hero for Twitterati with his 'Mann ki Baat' tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand about the COVID-19 situation in their states, reported news agency ANI. He also spoke to Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir about the COVID-19 situation in the two union territories, the report added.

However, the conversation that has made it to the headlines is the one that PM Modi had with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who said that the PM did not listen to him during the telephonic conversation.

Putting out a tweet in Hindi, Soren claimed that PM Modi did not speak anything important.

"The Prime Minister called today. He only delivered his 'Mann ki Baat' during the conversation. It would have been better if he had listened to and spoken on important matters," Soren tweeted in Hindi.