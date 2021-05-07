Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren turns villain for CMs and hero for Twitterati with his 'Mann ki Baat' tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand about the COVID-19 situation in their states, reported news agency ANI. He also spoke to Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir about the COVID-19 situation in the two union territories, the report added.
However, the conversation that has made it to the headlines is the one that PM Modi had with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who said that the PM did not listen to him during the telephonic conversation.
Putting out a tweet in Hindi, Soren claimed that PM Modi did not speak anything important.
"The Prime Minister called today. He only delivered his 'Mann ki Baat' during the conversation. It would have been better if he had listened to and spoken on important matters," Soren tweeted in Hindi.
This tweet has not gone well with Chief Ministers of other states who disagree with Soren.
Chief Minister of Manipur and BJP leader, N Biren Singh responded to Soren's tweet saying, "In my experience, whenever our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji calls, it has been always assuring. I really admire his passion to understand the challenges Manipur had encountered. Shri @HemantSorenJMM ji, let the collective spirit be our guiding light."
Member of BJP and Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal also wrote, "@HemantSorenJMM ji, it's really unfortunate that you are trying to politicise the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's concern and work for people. PM Modi ji's every effort and action are only for the people and the Nation."
Here are other Chief Ministers who criticised Soren for his words.
While Chief Ministers from Jharkhand's neighbouring states have condemned Soren, Twitterati are applauding him for speaking up. And as usual, memes follow.