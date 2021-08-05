Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Gwalior, to meet flood-hit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Gwalior by helicopter at noon on Thursday noon.

Chouhan is going to meet the flood-hit people in the relief camps.

The Chief Minister plans to review the relief and rescue operation going on in the flood-ravaged villages in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Chouhan held a meeting with the officials at his residence in the morning.

After the meeting, he decided to take stock of the situation in the flood-ravaged areas.

The ministers in charge of the Gwalior-Chambal region virtually took part in the meeting.

They shared the details of relief and rescue operations going on in the region.

On Wednesday, he made an aerial survey of the flood- affected districts.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath also plans to tour the Gwalior Chambal region on August 7.

He will begin to make an aerial survey of Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri and Sheopur.

He will return to Gwalior. He also will meet the local Congress leaders and assess the relief work.