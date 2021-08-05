Madhya Pradesh Boy’s village Chandaun erupts into jubilation: Tokyo Hockey Bronze

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was a historic Thursday morning for residents of Shiv Nagar Chandaun village, situated near Itarsi town of Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh, as the village boy scripted history in Tokyo Olympics.

Member of Indian Men’s Hockey team Vivek Sagar Prasad helped India win the bronze medal after 41 years.

Family members, relatives and almost every villager were sitting in front of the television since early morning, as their lad was going to script history.

Some relatives and neighbours reached the home of midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad to watch the match along with his family members.

According to Vivek’s elder brother Vidyasagar Prasad, the atmosphere of the house was same when India lost to Belgium in semi-final two days ago.

“Today, my all family members, relatives, neighbours and friends were 100% sure that India was going to win,” Vidyasagar Prasad told Free Press over phone.

He further said that India scripted history after 41 years and his brother was fortunate to be part of the history maker team. “We all broke into tears. It is a very emotional moment for the entire family and my village. It is the fortune of my family members that Vivek is a part of the team that today scripted the history,” Vidyasagar, a software engineer, said.

Vivek is younger among his four siblings. His father works at a government school as teacher.

“When he had started playing hockey, we had not thought that he would bring an Olympic medal home. But, he was very focused towards his goal,” the elder brother said.