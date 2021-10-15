e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:55 PM IST

Bhopal: Chief minister performs vahan puja on Dussehra at official residence

Apart from chief minister and his wife, his security staff was also present.
Staff Reporter
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs puja of his official car at chief minister's house in Bhopal on Friday |

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs puja of his official car at chief minister's house in Bhopal on Friday |

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed vahan puja at CM House on Dussehra on Friday. Chief minister’s wife Sadhna Singh was present on the occasion, a s per an official release.

Apart from the chief minister and his wife, the chief minister’s security staff was also present. Chief minister Chouhan congratulated the officials and employees on Dussehra.

On Navami, he performed kanya pujan on Thursday. He wahsed their feet, served them meals along with his wife and presented gifts.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:55 PM IST
