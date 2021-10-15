Bhopal: Chief minister performs vahan puja on Dussehra at official residence

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed vahan puja at CM House on Dussehra on Friday. Chief minister’s wife Sadhna Singh was present on the occasion, a s per an official release.

Apart from the chief minister and his wife, the chief minister’s security staff was also present. Chief minister Chouhan congratulated the officials and employees on Dussehra.

On Navami, he performed kanya pujan on Thursday. He wahsed their feet, served them meals along with his wife and presented gifts.

