Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says day is historic as Modi completes 20 years of tenure

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday it was a historic day as on the day, 20 years of tenure of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and earlier chief minister has been completed.

CM said in his speech addressing 1.71 lakh beneficiaries of PM Svamitva Yojana on Wednesday, who got the property rights documents from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The CM said, “On this historic occasion, property ownership rights records are being provided to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Svamitva Yojana.”

Welcoming Prime Minister Chouhan said, “One crore twenty three lakh people in the state are watching this programme live through various means of communication.”

The CM said country’s prestige has grown in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his tenure, crores of women of the country got freedom from the smoke of the stove under Ujjwala scheme. Bank accounts of crores of people were opened in the country under Jan Dhan Yojana and 29 crore people had been given loans from banks without guarantee for setting up business under Mudra Yojana.

The CM also dedicated 380 solar-powered Anganwadi buildings in Harda district.

The CM appreciated this innovation of Harda administration. In the programme, the CM also released the booklet ‘Vikas Gatha’ of Harda district.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:08 PM IST