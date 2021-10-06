Svamitva scheme is new mantra for development of villages, says PM Modi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Svamitva scheme is not just a scheme to provide legal documents but it is also a new mantra for development in the villages of the country.

While interacting with the beneficiaries of the Svamitva scheme from Madhya Pradesh, via videoconferencing, PM Modi said "The Swamitva Scheme is not just a scheme to provide legal documents, but it is also a new mantra for development and trust in the villages of the country with the help of modern technology." The Prime Minister said that in the initial stage, the PM Svamitva scheme was launched in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Karnataka in some villages and property cards have been made for 22 lakh families in these states.

"It was launched as a pilot project. We're expanding this in other states of the nation. Madhya Pradesh worked on this scheme at a fast pace and deserves appreciation for it. Today, over 1.70 lakh families of 3,000 villages received property card 'Adhikar Abhilekh' that will bring prosperity," said PM Modi.

Earlier, PM Modi distributed e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the SVAMITVA scheme in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present during the event.

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas. The scheme will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas.

It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country, PMO said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 02:46 PM IST