Madhya Pradesh: 'Religious' thieves, offering 25% stolen goods in temple, nabbed in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Tukoganj police nabbed two thieves who used to offer 25% of the goods to the Sanwalia Seth temple of Rajasthan after the theft.

The thieves used to offer prayers wishing for good luck for the next robbery. They used to plead to God to never get caught so that they can regularly visit the temple. But God seemed in no mood of participating in their wrongdoings!

During interrogation, the thieves told the Tukoganj police that they first used to enter the house as servants. Grabbing the right opportunity, they used to abscond with the money, jewelry, and all the valuables.

According to the station in charge Kamlesh Sharma, on September 29, there was a theft in the house of a sari businessman Palash Jain.

The servants working in the bungalow Sunil Keer and Dilip Keer, both of Banswara Rajasthan, were found absconding.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police got information that both the accused were traced in an area, probably for their next theft, where they nabbed both.

A bike, and stolen goods worth 50 thousand cash and 3.5 lakh rupees have been found from the accused.

One of their accomplices is still absconding.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:04 AM IST