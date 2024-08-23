Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Finish Narmada Mission Launched By Dave, Chouhan

X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken up the mantle of finishing the missions of the then Union Minister Anil Dave who passed away in 2017. The RSS has made a roadmap for overall development of the Narmada. A roadmap for developing the Narmada and other water bodies is being prepared under the guidance of senior RSS functionary Suresh Soni.

The organisation will also work for the environment under Soni’s guidance. Dave’s residence, Nadi Ka Ghar, will again become the centre of protecting the environment and preserving water bodies. Yadav will complete the work that requires the government’s help besides finishing the projects Dave had launched.

During his tenure as chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also launched certain schemes for development of the Narmada. Chouhan undertook Narmada Yatra in 2017 when saplings of various fruits were planted on both sides of the river. Along with the plantation of saplings, a sewage treatment plant was also set up at Amarkantak where new constructions were banned. Yadav held a meeting with some RSS functionaries at the Atal Bihar Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis over the development of Narmada and water preservation last week.

After the meeting, Yadav decided to set up a committee for the development of the Narmada. The committee headed by Yadav consists of Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel, Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat and Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma. Chief Secretary Veera Rana and the officials of other departments are also part of the committee. A team of the RSS will also work with the committee for the development of the Narmada and water preservation. The work will be done through Narmada Samagra Trust set up by Dave.