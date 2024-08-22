Bhopal: IAS Officers Not Able To Work At One Place For Long, Projects Suffer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The impact that the change of leadership in the state has on the posting of IAS officer is apparent now. Because of frequent transfers, the officials are not able to work at one place, which has delayed important projects.

As Principal Secretary (PS) of the finance department Manish Singh has gone on study leave, the government had to change the PS of the department within seven months. Amit Rathore was PS of the finance department for a day on Tuesday, but he was transferred. Manish Rastogi was transferred as PS to the Finance Department.

Managing director of Metro Rail Corporation Limited Sibi Chakravarty has been transferred within seven months. None of the officers is able to stay in project for a long time. Because the officers are not able to stay in the metro project in Indore and Bhopal for a long time, it is getting delayed. PWD has seen three officers in eight months. When the government was formed, Sukhvir Singh was the PS of PWD.

Afterwards, DP Ahuja was posted there, but he, too, was shifted within six months, and now, additional chief secretary KC Gupta was recently sent to PWD. Likewise, the Home Department has seen three officers in eight months. After Rajesh Rajora, Sanjay Dubey was posted there, and now, SN Mishra has been given the charge of the department.

Similarly, transfer of officials in mining, cooperative, labour, horticulture, GAD, technical and higher education departments several times in the past few months has hit the working of these wings. There is a Civil Service Board for transfer of officers. It is said that other than special cases, the officials are supposed to stay at one place at least for two years. But every government continuously transfers them.