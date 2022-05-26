Bhopal: Chief Minister distributes cheques under Street Vendor Scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced 2 acres of land in Bandhavgarh and allocated money to construct a memorial for Sant Sen Maharaj on Thursday. He said the memorial will be developed into a centre for social harmony.

Chouhan made the announcement at a conference of hair dressers in the state at his residence. He also had lunch with them after the event.

He motivated youths to adopt new technology for their work and assured them to lend all the support they need.

He said that the state government will provide necessary facilities and monetary help through schemes.

Chouhan said, ‘Kesh Shilpi Mandal has been formed in the state for their assistance’.

The hair dressers can procure modern equipment to flourish their traditional business by taking advantage of Street Vendor Scheme, Mudra Yojana and Mukhyamantri Udyami Kranti Yojana, he said.

Chouhan said that Sen community plays an important role in almost all rituals in Indian culture.

He said the traditional way of working in society has changed and so have the methods of hairdressers.

The CM assured them that the government will provide assistance to the youths in the community if they wish to study further and take part in competitive examinations.

He distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to Budhni's Om Prakash Sen, Santosh Kumar, Shri Chiman Sen and Ritu Sen under the street vendor scheme for installing modern tech equipment for their hairdressing units.